iOS 14 flaw is reportedly resetting default browser, email apps after rebooting: Know details

Apple, just a few days ago, made its next-gen operating system for iPhone, the iOS 14 officially available for all. With just two days of its availability for the general public, bugs and glitches were bound to happen and one has already been found. Read on to know about what iOS 14 bug is it about.

iOS 14 will change set browser, mail apps post reboot

iOS 14 has this cool ability for you to set the browser and email apps of your choice so that you have to use Apple's Safari and Mail apps if you don't want to. However, the functionality has a flaw that removes the settings you have chosen every time your iPhone restarts.

This means that the browser and email apps will be set to the ones offered by Apple as default apps whenever your smartphone reboots and you will have to change the settings again as per choice.

While this isn't a major flaw in the newly-released iOS 14, it sure will cause hassle to various users out there as changing the settings again and again can prove to be a task. However, Apple is likely to release a software update to patch the issue and other possible issues if there are any.

For those who don't know, settings the default browser and email apps of your choice is pretty easy process:

All you need to do is, head to the Settings app

Scroll down to get to the app you want to set as default. For example, if you want Google Chrome, you can look for the Chrome app

Tap on the desired browser or email app

Once done, you will now see a 'Default Browser app' or a 'Default Email app' option

Select the option, choose the browser or email app of your choice, and you are done

As a reminder, iOS 14 introduces a number of features such as a new look with home screen widgets, App Library, App Clips, a new Translate app, new and improved privacy settings, improved Siri with concise UI, concise call UI, and loads of more features.

