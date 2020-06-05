Infinix Hot 9 Pro availability in India starts today: Price, features and more

Image Source : FLIPKART Infinix Hot 9 Pro in Violet

Infinix Mobile recently unveiled new smartphones -- the Infinix Hot 9 and the Infinix Hot 9 Pro -- in India. The new smartphones fall under the company's Hot series. Now, the elder sibling out of the two, the Hot 9 Pro, is up for grabs in the country. Read on to know more about the new Infinix smartphone.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro Price, Availability, Offers

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro is now available to buy via online portal Flipkart. The smartphone retails at Rs. 9,499. As for the offers, interested users can avail a 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, a 10% discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and no-cost EMI option. Additionally, the Hongkong-based company provides users with 1 year of warranty on smartphones and 6 months of warranty on accessories.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro Features, Specifications

The Hot 9 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup at the back, rated at 48MP (main camera), 2MP (depth sensor), 2MP (macro lens), and a dedicated low light sensor. The in-display front camera stands at 8MP. The smartphone supports camera features such as quad-LED flash, AI capabilities, 3D body-shaping feature, low-light photography, and more.

It comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ punch-hole display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor. It comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a memory card. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and runs XOS 6.0 based on Android 10. Additionally, the device with a gem-cut texture design comes with DTS-HD Surround Sound, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and two colour options: Ocean Wave and Violet.

