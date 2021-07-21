Want to play BGMI on PC? Here's how you can do that

Follow us on Image Source : BGMI BGMI can now be played on PC via Bluestacks.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a trip down the memory lane for everyone who enjoyed playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile or PUBG Mobile in India. While people have already started enjoying the game on their Android smartphones, there is another way in which gamers can enjoy BGMI.

With Android emulators, now users can even play BGMI on PC. This will allow iOS users to try out the game on their Windows PC/Laptop. It will also give users better control of the game giving them an edge over other players.

Here’s how you can download, install and play BGMI on your Windows PC.

How to play BGMI on PC using BlueStacks

First, download and install BlueStacks 5 application on your Windows PC. Now, open the app and login to your Google account. Open the Google Play Store application inside BlueStacks 5 and search for ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’. Install the game just like you would install on your Android smartphone. Open the game and it will automatically start downloading the resource files needed to run the game. Now, just login to your BGMI account via Facebook or other social media handles.

Once the process is done, you should be able to play BGMI using your keyboard and mouse.

What are the minimum system requirements to run BGMI on PC?

There are some minimum system requirements suggested by BlueStacks, which are as follows:

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above.

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor.

RAM: At least 4GB of RAM.

HDD: 5GB Free Disk Space.

Up to date graphics drivers from Microsoft or the chipset vendor.