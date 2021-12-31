Here comes Google Doodle with New Year’s Eve 2021 greetings!

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: GOOGLE Google Doodle- New Year's Eve 2021!

Highlights Google comes up with new doodle to wish its user for the New Year

The Doodle when clicked redirect user to the page of New Year's Eve 2021

Number of trending pages were displayed on the search page of Google's New Year's Eve 2021 page

On the occasion of New Year's Eve 2021, Google celebrates the vibe and embraces the festivity by putting up the new Google Doodle. The new Google Doodle can be seen on the home page, indeed it tells all about the excitement and happiness people cheer for the upcoming year.

The new Google doodle has a cap on the ‘G’- of Google, and the entire ‘Google’ icon is decorated with colorful blinking lights. The second ‘O’ of Google has a quivering candy stuck on it. Once the candy is being clicked, google redirects the user to the search page of New Year’s Eve.

New Year's Eve 2021!

The page highlights top pages from youtube, Wikipedia, and some current trending news below it. It also displays the pages which tell about the trending parties around and new year ideas. As per the Gregorian calendar, the evening of December 31, is considered New Year's Eve.