Google, Qualcomm working together to offer 3 Android OS updates, 4 years of security updates to users.

Google and Qualcomm are working closely for Project Treble in order to offer Android users a longer support period. Smartphone running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and newer processors will be eligible for three Android Android OS updates. The smartphones will also get four years of security updates making them safer even four years down the line.

Google initiated Project Treble back in 2017 to offer faster Android updates smartphones using a separate UI. Google is working in partnership with Qualcomm due to which the Android users will be able to a total of four Android OS versions (launch + updates). With this, the companies are helping in increasing the life cycle of upcoming smartphones and helping in reducing e-waste.

An official blog post on the Android developer forum states, “All Qualcomm customers will be able to take advantage of this stability to further lower both the costs of upgrades as well as launches and can now support their devices for longer periods of time.”

The blog post also states, “Our efforts till now have been focussed on making OS updates easier and faster to deploy. The other side of this coin is supporting updates for a longer period of time, and today we’d like to provide an overview of the changes we are making to help our partners achieve this.”

This change will be taking effect with all Qualcomm SoCs launching with Android 11 and later. As mentioned above, the company aims to offer an extended period of OS and security updates and looking towards delivering the best of Android to all users.