Google Pay starts receiving NFC-based card payments feature in India: Report

Image Source : GOOGLE PAY Google Pay starts rolling out NFC-based card payments in India.

Google Pay, formerly known as Google Tez in India, has gained immense popularity in the country. The app takes advantage of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to allow its users to make quick and easy banking transactions. The users can not only choose to transfer funds to a shopkeeper, a friend or a family member but also pay bills, earn rewards and more. Now, Google is aiming to take this one step forwards with NFC-powered credit and debit card payments.

Google announced the feature at the ‘Google for India’ event last year. It will basically take advantage of NFC in order to make payments using a debit or a credit card. In simpler terms, instead of swiping your card at a shopping mall or a petrol pump, you will be tapping your phone on the card machine.

However, the card machine provided by the shopkeeper should have NFC capabilities. Also, the phone used to make such payments should also come equipped with NFC. Some of the popular phones that include the feature are OnePlus 8 series, Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy A51, Apple iPhone 11 and many more.

According to a report by Android Police, the feature is already reaching some Google Pay users across the nation. With the latest update, the users are reportedly getting an option to add their debit or credit card. The process is verified via an OTP sent b by the bank to the cardholder.

We at IndiaTVNews.com, could not find the feature on any of our Android or iOS smartphones. This could mean that the feature is being rolled out in phases and should reach out to the masses soon. Also, initially, the banks that will support the feature will be limited and only through time, Google will be able to get more issuers on board.

