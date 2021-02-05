Google considering anti-tracking app feature for Android.

After Apple, Google is now considering developing an anti-tracking feature for its Android ecosystem to create app transparency for the users. Google said in a statement to The Verge on Thursday that they are "always looking for ways to work with developers to raise the bar on privacy while enabling a healthy, ad-supported app ecosystem".

The Android alternative may resemble some of the upcoming privacy controls planned for the Chrome browser and may not be as tough as the Apple's app tracking feature. The company, however, did not directly disclose that an anti-tracking privacy measure for Android is in the works.

Apple's much contested privacy feature that will require app developers to seek permission from users to track them for ad targeting will be launched with the next iOS 14 beta, the company has said.

The iPhone maker is planning to release the feature to all sometime this spring. While Apple has positioned the feature as a safeguard for user privacy, it has also faced criticism from others including Facebook which runs ad networks.

Besides those that run ad networks, the new policy is also expected to hurt the bottom lines of those companies paying for the ads. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has argued that the iOS 14 privacy changes will impact the growth of millions of businesses around the world.

Google has also warned that Apple's App Tracking Transparency changes will reduce visibility into key metrics that show how ads drive conversions, like app installs and sales, and will affect how advertisers' value and bid on ad impressions.

Apple has defended the new privacy measure as a way to provide iOS users more choices over their privacy.

"We believe that this is a simple matter of standing up for our users. Users should know when their data is being collected and shared across other apps and websites - and they should have the choice to allow that or not," Apple said in a statement last month.

To app developers, the company said: "You must use the App Tracking Transparency framework if your app collects data about end users and shares it with other companies for purposes of tracking across apps and websites."