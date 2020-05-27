Google Assistant will soon confirm your voice to make payments: Here's how

Image Source : GOOGLE Google Assistant new feature

Google keeps on adding new features to its products and the same goes for its virtual assistant -- Google Assistant. With an aim to further increase its functionality, Google is testing an ability that will allow users to easily make secure payments via Google Assistant. Read on to know more about Google's possible upcoming feature.

Google to use Voice Match for payments

As spotted first by Android Police, Google has started testing a new functionality that will allow users to confirm their voice before making payments via Google Assistant. For this, users will be using the Voice Match feature by Google. For those who don't know, Voice Match feature makes Google Assistant familiar with a user's voice.

Android Police contacted Google and it was later confirmed that the company is indeed testing the feature. Google also has a new standalone page telling users how to enable the 'Confirm with Voice Match' feature. Google is currently testing the feature with some users under a pilot program. Hence, there is no word whether or not the feature will be rolled for a wider audience.

In order to see if you can use the feature under the pilot program, you need to follow these simple steps:

Activate Google Assistant on your Android smartphone by calling out 'Hey, Google'

Once activated, tap on the 'Explore' icon at the bottom right corner

Following this, select the profile picture in the top right corner to go the Settings

Under the Settings option, select the 'You' option

Now, tap on the 'Payments' option

Enable the 'Verify it's you before paying' option

Finally, enable the 'Confirm with Voice Match' option

Users who can get access to the feature can enable or disable the feature to see if they want to use it. Currently, the feature is available for in-app purchases via the Google Play Store only. However, if Google decides to roll the ability for everyone, it could expand the payment options too.

