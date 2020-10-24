Image Source : CALL OF DUTY Call of Duty: Mobile gets around 50mn pre-registered users in China.

Popular battle royale shooter Call of Duty: Mobile is all set to launch in China on October 29 and now a new report claims that the game has received nearly 50 million pre-registered users in the country. Licensed by Activision Blizzard and developed by Tencent, Call of Duty: Mobile was unavailable to the Chinese, it was blocked by the sensor board for its violence, reports GizmoChaina.

The app will be available in the world's biggest gaming market after Tencent removed the blood and gore aspect of the game. Sensor Tower had earlier predicted in June that the game could surpass Tencent's own PUBG Mobile to emerge as the world's biggest mobile game after its China release.

Call of Duty: Mobile has proven popular worldwide since its October 2019 release. Within eight months, the shooter had racked up 250 million downloads. However, around 100 million of those installs were accumulated in its launch week.

Furthermore, Call of Duty: Mobile proved to be a big winner at The Game Awards 2019, as the shooter took home the Best Mobile Game accolade. Call of Duty: Mobile generated close to $500 million in player spending in its first year, making it the 22nd most profitable mobile game in the world during that time.

