Best Jio, Vi, Airtel prepaid recharge plans under Rs. 100

Jio, Airtel and Vi are the three most popular telecom operators in India. The telecom operators offer a wide range of prepaid plans. Most of their popular plans cost above Rs. 200 and there are times when we want to opt-in for plans that cost even less than Rs. 100. If you are looking for an affordable prepaid recharge plan, you have landed at the right place. Here are all the offers available under Rs. 100 that offer data.

Airtel

Airtel currently offers four plans under Rs. 100. The cheapest prepaid recharge plan of Rs. 19 offers 200 MB data for a validity of two days. In case you are in thirst of more data, the Rs 48 data-only recharge plan will get you 3 GB of data for 28 days. IN case you are in hunt for some talktime, you can choose between the Rs. 49 and Rs. 79 prepaid plans that come with 28 days of validity. While the former offers 100MB of data, the latter brings 200 MB data to the table.

Jio

Jio has a couple of plans listed for the JioPhone priced under Rs. 100. But there are also plans available for the regular smartphone users. The Rs 10 prepaid recharge plan will give talktime benefit of 124 IUC minutes with 1GB complimentary data. Similarly, Rs. 20 prepaid plan gives 2GB of 4G data with talktime benefits of 249 IUC minutes. The Rs. 50 and Rs. 100 plans offer 5GB and 10GB of high-speed data, respectively. Alongside the data, the two plans also bring 656 and 1362 IUC minutes, respectively.

Vi

When compared with Airtel and Jio, Vi has more plans on offer under the price of Rs. 100. At Rs. 16, the telecom operator offers 1GB Data for 24hrs along with access to Movies and TV shows on the Vi App. With the Rs. 19 recharge plan, the users will get 200 MB of data and unlimited talktime for a validity of 2 days. Currently, there is also a double data offer available on the Rs. 98 plan where users are getting 12GB of high-speed data instead of 6GB.

In order to take a look at more plans offered by the aforementioned companies, you can head over the respective telecom operators’ official websites.

