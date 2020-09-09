Apple announces September 15 for new hardware products but don't expect the iPhone 12

Image Source : APPLE Apple September 15 event

As rumoured previously, Apple has finally announced its September event where most of the Apple hardware is released. The Apple event is scheduled for September 15 and will be an online one, much like WWDC 2020 and most of the tech event these days. While most of us are expecting the much-anticipated iPhone 12 series along with other Apple products, that might not be the case. Read on to know more about it.

Apple's September 15 event

The September 15 Apple event will be shot at Apple Park at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST) and will be live-streamed for all of us to attend it virtually due to the current Coronavirus pandemic situation. While the invite doesn't reveal anything about the upcoming Apple event and only features the blue Apple logo with knots, it does have a tagline 'Time Flies,' indicative of the launch of the new Apple Watch. The event can be live-streamed via Apple's YouTube channel, Apple's website, and even via the Apple TV app.

The launch event invite also has a hidden easter egg that shows the blue logo being unfolded in AR. To view it, all you need to do is head to the Apple Events page on your iPhone or iPad, tap on the logo to launch the ARKit augmented-reality viewer, wait for a few seconds, and the logo will swirl open in front of you in AR to form the '9.15' launch date.

Although it is believed that the event will see the launch of the iPhone 12 iteration, a report by Bloomberg suggests that the event is meant for only the Apple Watch Series 6 and the new iPad Air 4. The iPhone 12 lineup and other purported Apple products such as the AirTags and new Apple audio are expected to launch in October. This appears true given that Apple officially started that the new iPhones will launch a few weeks later than the usual September launch.

Apple is also expected to launch iOS 14, watchOS 7 and new versions of macOS and tvOS this month itself, meaning the new OS versions could be announced at the September 15 event.

While details aren't fully revealed, the Apple Watch Series 6 is expected to be similar to the Apple Watch Series 5 in terms of the design but get new features. The features could include blood oxygen level detection, improved ECG readings, better health monitoring, and more. As for the iPad Air 4, it could have an edge-to-edge display, Touch ID support in the power button, USB Type-C port, and prove to be a major upgrade in the iPad Air lineup.

Since the September 15 event is just a few days away, we shall wait until then to know what all Apple will bring to the table. Stay tuned for further details.

