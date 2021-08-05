Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale begins: Deals and offers on smartphones, accessories

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale begins.

Amazon India has announced the Great Freedom Festival sale that brings a host of deals and offers on the latest smartphones and accessories. The customers can avail up to 40 per cent off on smartphones and accessories on brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and many more. Amazon has also partnered up with SBI to offer 10% instant discount with SBI Credit cards.

Prime members can enjoy additional benefits with ‘Advantage - Just for Prime Program’. They can avail 3 months extra No Cost EMI on select bank Cards and enjoy 6 Month Free screen replacements on a wide range of mobiles from Xiaomi, Samsung, iQOO and more.

Here are some products customers can choose from during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 is equipped with the fastest A13 Bionic chip with a third-generation Neural Engine. It boasts a Dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra-Wide and Wide cameras with Night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps and 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, 4K video, and Slo-Mo. You can enjoy up to 17 hours of video playback and up to 10 hours of video streaming with iPhone 11. One can buy it for a starting price of just Rs. 50,999.

iQOO Z3 5G

The iQOO Z3 5G is one of the latest launches and is India’s first smartphone to come with the 5G ready and super-fast Snapdragon 768G processor. The phone comes with 55W fast charging, 64MP GW3 Sensor for its main camera, 5-layer liquid cooling, 120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling, 6GB+1GB extended RAM and more. It is available for a starting price of Rs. 19,990.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1200-AI processor and comes with a 90Hz AMOLED Display. It also gets a 50MP triple camera setup with Optical Image stabilization. The smartphone also comes with 65-Watt Fast Charging, built-in Alexa and the Oxygen OS 11 operating system. It will be available at a starting price of Rs. 29,999.

Redmi Note 10S

Packed with the MediaTek Helio G95 processor, the Redmi Note 10S is a great budget smartphone. It comes with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, an AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a peak brightness of 1100 nits. It has a quad-camera setup and sports a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 13-megapixel shooter. It is available at Rs. 14,999.

Samsung Galaxy M32

Samsung Galaxy M32 is packed with 6.4 inches display with 4GB RAM and MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and 64GB internal storage. It also comes with a quad-camera configuration on the rear surface of the smartphone comprising of a 64MP rear camera. The smartphone is available for Rs. 14,999.