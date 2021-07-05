Amazon announces Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Deals, offers and more

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Amazon announces Smartphone Upgrade Days sale.

Amazon has announced the Smartphone Upgrade Days sale where they will be offering deals and discounts on a range of latest smartphones and accessories. Customers can get up to 40 percent off on various smartphone brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, Vivo and Oppo amongst others. The sale has already kicked off and it is live until July 8, 2021.

The customers can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to INR 1,250 using SBI Credit Cards or EMI payments. They can also avail exchange offers and No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on select smartphones and accessories.

The Upgrade days will see amazing discounts and EMI options on OnePlus models. The newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available starting INR 22,999. OnePlus 9 5G series will be on sale during the event starting INR 39,999 with exciting bank offers. OnePlus smartphones will become more affordable with up to INR 4,000 off with exciting bank offers and will also see up to 9 Months of No Cost EMI.

Xiaomi has also launched multiple powerful phones recently including the Redmi Note 10 series, Mi 11 series and more. Xiaomi smartphones will be available with exciting exchange offers and discounts. Mi 11X will be available with attractive exchange offers at the lowest price of INR 29,999 along-with No cost EMI offers. The Redmi series will also have exciting offers and additional bank offers to make the deals even sweeter.

Along with the recent launch of Samsung M32 with FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz display features, customers can also enjoy irresistible offers on the entire Samsung M series range, including up to 25% off on top rated smartphones, exciting bank offers and up to 9 month No Cost EMI during the Upgrade Days. Samsung M31s will be available at INR 16,999. India’s first 7000mAh smartphone Samsung Galaxy M51 will be available with discounts up to INR 8,000 and additional bank offers.

As for the iPhones, the customers can get the latest iPhone 12 at INR 70,900 with a discount of INR 9,000.

Also, there are great offers on popular brands like Vivo, Oppo, Tecno, iTel, Coolpad, Honor and Lava. Customers can get with up to 65% off on Power banks and bestselling mobile accessories starting INR 99. Headsets will be available at a price starting INR 199.