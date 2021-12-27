5 Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers to make your In-House New Year Party Fun

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: FREEPIK House Party

Highlights 5 must have Gadgets to enjoy music

5 Best Portable speaker for any Indoor Party

Blaupunkt, Zebronics, Quantum, ZOOOK and boAt can add charm to your House Party this New Year

It’s all about the party when we speak of the new year celebration- with good food, good people, good music, and a good time. Music indeed plays a very important role when we speak of celebration. And in today’s time, having an ideal speaker is a must-have.

As we are facing a threat of rising cases of COVID over the past few days, many would have planned to restrict themselves from the crowd and party indoors with selected people and selected music in your right Bluetooth speaker which may blend all the party energy.

To make your party more lively and joyous, here we come with selected portable speakers that could add spark to your New Year's Eve as well as any upcoming house party.

ZOOOK Mini Blaster

Image Source : PR ZOOOK Mini Blaster

One of the latest offerings from the house of French lifestyle brand ZOOOK, Mini Blaster is a portable trolley speaker equipped with the latest Bluetooth technology. Designed specifically for small house parties, the ZOOOK Mini Blaster comes with a mobile/tablet dock, karaoke mic input, and RGB lights that add to the decor and party feel. With a weight of just 550 grams, the speaker can be carried without any hassles from one spot to another. Thanks to its 3-inch driver, the speaker ensures a 10-watt output coupled with an immersive sound experience and deep bass. It has a powerful battery for non-stop three hours of playtime and a wide range of devices within a 10-meter range can be connected to stream the music.

Quantum SonoTrix 81

QHM

Engineered for new-age Indians, Quantum SonoTrix 81 is a portable speaker that is powered with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology. With a solid 8 watt output. The speaker with premium features ensures an impressive stereo sound quality and impactful bass. Apart from Bluetooth connectivity, Quantum SonoTrix 81 supports USB, TF/SD card, and Aux inputs. Furthermore, the speaker is dust, water, and splash proof, and offers a playback time of up to 18 hours at-a-go.

boAt Stone 650

Image Source : PR boAt

boAt Stone 650 portable Bluetooth speakers come with two powerful 5-cm drivers that ensure a premium audio experience for the user. One can easily toggle between Bluetooth or Aux modes without much ado, thereby making the speaker optimal for a wireless experience. The speaker's powerful lithium battery allows a minimum of 7 hours of playtime and it is also completely dust and water-resistant.

Zebronics Zeb Axon

Image Source : PR Zebronic

Shaped in a powerful-looking compact barrel shape, Zeb Axon portable Bluetooth speaker contributes to the maximization of sound and boosting of the overall efficiency of the speaker. In addition to Bluetooth connectivity, the sleek barrel-shaped speaker supports FM, AUX Function, Micro SD Card, and USB. While the output assured is 10 watts and the battery to is long-lasting. The speaker comes with a handle strap atop the speaker, making it easy to carry anywhere.

Blaupunkt BT52

Image Source : PR Blaupunkt

Blaupunkt BT52 is one among the few speakers in the segment that is powered with dual passive radiators, which makes sure that the listeners get a better audio quality, utmost clarity even when the volume is high and a deep bass experience. With a 10 watt output, the speaker with any device can last for up to 7 hours.