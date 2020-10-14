Image Source : APPLE Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini launched in India.

Apple launched four new iPhone models this year. The iPhone 12 Pro series succeeds the iPhone 11 Pro series. While the iPhone 12 is a true successor to the iPhone 11, the buyers now get one more screen size option in the form of the iPhone 12 mini. This time around, the company has made significant changes to the design of the smartphone and has offered upgrades over the last year’s iPhones.

Apple iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: Design and Display

Both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini might look quite similar to the iPhone 11 and the first glance. However, that is not the case upon a closer look. The all-new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini feature a flat design on the edges just like the iPhone 4S.

Apart from the design, the company has also changed the display panel on the iPhone 12. iPhone 11 used an LCD panel whereas the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini use the OLED panel seen on the more expensive pro models. With the addition of the OLED screens, the company has also managed to make the bezels thinner.

Apple iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: Cameras

iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, both use dual-camera setups at the back. But this time around, Apple has made some under the hood changes that will allow the new iPhone 12 models to click significantly better pictures when compared to the iPhone 11.

Apple iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: Features

Most of the features remain the same. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini do bring support for MagSafe wireless charger and other Apple accessories. Moreover, the new iPhone models come with the latest Apple A14 Bionic chipset that aims to offer a much faster performance when compared to the older models. Lastly, the new iPhone 12 models also bring support for 5G.

Apple iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: Should you upgrade?

In case you already own an iPhone 11 or an iPhone XR, you should hold on to it as the new iPhone 12 models do not offer significant changes. If your country has already started rolling out 5G, it does make some sense to invest in the iPhone 12. However, if that is not the case, you should wait for a while as that could fetch you a better deal on the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Mini.

However, if you own an iPhone X or older, it might make sense for you to upgrade to the latest iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage