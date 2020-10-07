Instagram lets you change the app's logo because it just turned 10: Here's how you can change logos?

Image Source : PIXABAY Instagram just turned 10

Instagram just reached level 10 and celebrated its 10th birthday. On the occasion, the popular photo-sharing app introduced a slew of features for us but that's not all. As a birthday treat, the app has an easter egg that will allow us to choose from a list of Instagram logos and change to the one we want. Read on to know how you can do so on Android and iOS.

How to change the Instagram logo?

The logo options aren't easily discoverable on the app. You need to look for them, which is why I am here to help. The easter egg is present in the Settings menu and you need to follow simple steps to get there and change the Instagram logo. Here's how:

Open the Instagram app on your smartphone

Head to your 'Profile' section and click on the hamburger menu in the top right corner

Now, select the Settings option

Once you in the Settings menu, you need to drag down the page, much like you do to refresh a page on your smartphone

Following this, you will see a mix of emojis aligned vertically. Once the page is pulled down fully, you will be taken to App Icon page where 13 Instagram logos will be listed. The listing also has a message which suggests that the app wants to celebrate its birthday with you by letting you change the app logo

All you need to do is select the one you like and the app logo will automatically change for your smartphone

The 13 Instagram logo options include the Current logo, Classic 2 logo, Classic logo, Original logo, Code name logo, Twilight logo, Sunrise logo, Aurora logo, Pride logo, Gold logo, Dark logo, Light logo, and the Very Dark logo. While we don't know the time of the ability's existence, it could last for up to a month.

To recall, Instagram has added various features. This includes the photo map feature in the Archive section to see all the posts as per the location and even the date, and the new anti-bullying features.

