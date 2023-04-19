Follow us on Image Source : ANI Tamil Nadu: Building under renovation collapses in Chennai, many feared trapped

Tamil Nadu: An old building undergoing renovation collapsed in Chennai on Wednesday. A few workers are feared trapped under debris, a rescue operation is underway. Officials informed that the heartwrenching incident occurred at Armenian Street, near Parrys Corner. Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Principal Secretary and Commissioner, Chennai Corporation while talking about the incident said right now they are focusing on removing the debris and conducting a search operation to rescue the trapped workers.

"Right now our priority is to clear the debris and see if anyone is trapped under the debris. As per the information from the locals, some people are there under the debris, and a search operation is underway to rescue them," said Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

Further details are awaited.

Rice mill collapsed in Karnal

A similar incident occurred on Tuesday in Haryana's Karnal where four workers died and 20 others were injured when a three-storey rice mill collapsed. As per reports, a total of 150 workers were inside the building.

While talking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Karnal, Anish Yadav said, "A total of 24 people have been affected out of which 20 are injured and 4 are dead. Around 150 workers were inside the building when the incident took place. The injured have been admitted to a hospital."

"Prima facie we found that the building had some defects. A committee will be formed to investigate the incident. Legal action will be taken against the rice mill owners," the DC added.

(with inputs from ANI)