Nadal vs Shapovalov Live Score, Australian Open 2022 Quarterfinal Live: Nadal takes first set 6-3

Rafael Nadal will take on Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinal of the Australian Open 2022.

Match Progress so far...

Shapovalov argues with the chair umpire, says Nadal is taking too long to start after the break

Nadal wins first set 6-3 after breaking Shapovalov early in the 1st set

Nadal vs Shapovalov is underway!

Krejcikova vs Keys match still in progress at Rod Laver Arena. Nadal vs Shapovalov is to be played at the court after this game.

Rafael Nadal takes on Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2022 with the Spaniard continuing his quest for a 21st Grand Slam title.

Rafael Nadal v Denis Shapovalov Head to Head Record Nadal 3-1 Shapovalov

Shapovalov's only win against Nadal came in 2017 Canadian Open.

(Set 2) 2-2 That was a scrappy game by the 2009 champion by his own standard, Nadal should be happy that he scrambled to safety.

(Set 2) 1-2 Shapovalov is certainly pumped up after the argument as he outsmarts Nadal on the volley to take the point. Nadal seems to have slowed down a bit

(Set 2) 1-1 Nadal back to business, breaks no sweat in taking the point.

(Set 2) 0-1 Interesting, Shapovalov complains again to the umpire against Nadal for taking long breaks. Nadal then move towards Shapovalov to have a bit of a conversation with the young Canadian and pats him on the back with a straight face. This was followed by an applause by the crowd.

(Set 2) 0-1 Serving first, Shapovalov takes the first point in the second set as Nadal seems bit distracted after the argument between his opponent and chair umpire.

2nd set Shapovalov unhappy with Nadal, complains to chair umpire that his opponent is taking too long to be ready for the next set. From what it looks, the umpire doesn't really agree with him. Will leave it to the experts to figure out what exactly the duo conversed. However, Shapovalov allegedly said ''You guys are all corrupt!"

(Set 1) 6-3 Nadal takes the first set with little discomfort. Shapovalov will have to do better than that if he wants to have a fighting chance in the game. The Canadian did try to impose him by going for rallies but they were ordinary at best. Rafa on the other hand is in total control.

(Set 1) 5-3 Shapovalov is beginning to feel very confident with his serve. Apart from an unforced error, the Canadian was spot on with his serves.

(Set 1) 5-2 Got a feel for Shapovalov, Nadal seems at the peak of his prowess at the moment and not giving any free points to the 14th seed Canadian. Shapovalov will serve next to remain in the set.

(Set 1) 4-2 Nadal looked bullish as he enforced two Deuce in the game but Shapovalov kept himself in the first set with two great serves, including an an ace, to take the point. Hang in there, Denis!

(Set 1) 4-1 Nadal is in total control of his serve early on. Shapovalov is yet to find his rhythm going. To the Canadian's credit, he has hit some gorgeous shots but is making too many errors against an opponent as huge as Nadal.

(Set 1) 3-1 Nadal is up to the task early as he breaks Shapovalov early to take a 3-1 lead in the opening set.

1st set Nadal vs Shapovalov begins, the 20-time Grand serves first.

8:39 AM IST Keys through to the semis! The unseeded American beats Krejcikova 6-3, 6-2. Nadal vs Shapovalov is up next. Stay tuned!

8:30 AM IST Krejcikova is unwilling to go down without a fight. The Czech breaks her American opponent to keep herself in the game but still trails 2-4.

8:15 AM IST With Barbora Krejcikova vs Madison Keys game still in progress at the Rod Laver Arena, Nadal vs Sapovalov match is unlikely to begin on the slated 8:30 AM IST (3:00 AM IST) time. However, Keys, who won the first set 6-3, is leading the second set 3-0 and is in a mood to finish off the game quickly.

After fending off four set points and being unable to convert the first six of his own, Rafael Nadal finally clinched a 28-minute and 40-second tiebreaker to get himself on course to secure a spot in the Australian Open quarterfinals for the 14th time.

And now, after a 7-6 (14), 6-2, 6-2 fourth-round victory over fellow left-hander Adrian Mannarino on Sunday, Nadal is potentially just three wins away from a men's record 21st Grand Slam singles title.

“First set (was) very, very emotional,” Nadal said.

“Anything could happen there. I was a little bit lucky at the end. I had chances, he had a lot of chances too.”

Nadal will next play Denis Shapovalov, the 22-year-old Canadian who finished off a 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev on Margaret Court Arena less than an hour later to reach the last eight in Australia for the first time.

Nadal is now tied with John Newcombe in second spot on the all-time list for most quarterfinals in Australia, one behind Roger Federer's 15.