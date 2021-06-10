French Open 2021: Desirae Krawczyk, Joe Salisbury clinch mixed doubles title

Image Source : AP Desirae Krawczyk and Joe Salisbury

Desirae Krawczyk of the United States and Joe Salisbury of Britain won the mixed doubles title at the French Open.

The pair defeated Russians Aslan Karatsev and Elena Vesnina 2-6, 6-4, 10-5.

Their win ended Britain’s 39-year wait for a title at Roland Garros. The last British player to lift a trophy in the tournament's five main events was John Lloyd in the mixed doubles in 1982. He played with Wendy Turnbull of Australia.

Both Krawczyk and Salisbury were eliminated in the early stages of the doubles tournament in Paris and turned their focus to the mixed doubles.