Australian Open 2022: Tsitispas storms into semifinals after beating Sinner in straight sets

In a match that was halted briefly by rain, Tsitsipas blasted past his Italian opponent 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in 2 hours and six minutes.

New Delhi Updated on: January 26, 2022 13:25 IST
Stefanos Tsitsipas exults after winning a point against Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open 2022 in Melbourne on Wednesday.

World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitispas stormed into the Australian Open 2022 semifinals for the third time in his career after thrashing World No. 10 in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Greek will next face the winner between World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and Felix Auger-Aliassime, who battle in the last quarterfinal match later on the day.

As evident from the scoreline, the Greek, who reached his maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open last season, played a perfect game with a bullish intent; not allowing his Italian opponent any look-in in the match that lasted just 2 hours and six minutes. The tie was also halted briefly after a rain interruption and it only resumed after the roof at the Rod Laver Arena was closed and the court was dried up.

