Friday, December 29, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Tennis
  5. Australian Open becomes more rewarding with whopping $10 million increase in prize money

Australian Open becomes more rewarding with whopping $10 million increase in prize money

World No.1 men's player, Novak Djokovic, will defend his title this year in Melbourne whereas Aryna Sabalenka will be tasked with the same in the women's division.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: December 29, 2023 11:13 IST
Australian Open Tournament Director and CEO of Tennis Australia Craig Tiley.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australian Open Tournament Director and CEO of Tennis Australia Craig Tiley.

The first Grand Slam of the year, Australian Open, has become more rewarding for players as the tournament organisers have announced a 13% increase in the total prize money up for grabs. The total prize money on offer will be a whopping $AU 86.5 million.

Tournament director of the Australian Open, Craig Tiley, informed about the announcement and also pinpointed the major increases in the qualifying and the early rounds of of the singles and the doubles events.

"We’ve upped prize money for every round at the Australian Open with the major increases in qualifying and the early rounds of singles and doubles," Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

"It is critical to the continued success of the Australian Open that we ensure that the best players in the world are compensated appropriately as we know this allows players to invest in their own careers and in many cases, helps set them up for success throughout the year.

"We want to ensure Australia remains the launchpad for the global tennis season and the players and their teams have everything they need to help them perform at their best and continue to enjoy the Happy Slam," he added.

As per the latest announcement, the prize money on offer at every round has increased compared to the 2023 edition.

Related Stories
AITA unhappy with players as top-ranked Sumit Nagal refuses to travel to Pakistan for Davis Cup tie

AITA unhappy with players as top-ranked Sumit Nagal refuses to travel to Pakistan for Davis Cup tie

Rafael Nadal to make long-awaited return, confirms participation in first ATP 2024 tour

Rafael Nadal to make long-awaited return, confirms participation in first ATP 2024 tour

Australian Open: Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka in entry list, former champion Wozniacki gets wild card

Australian Open: Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka in entry list, former champion Wozniacki gets wild card

While the winners and runner-ups in the men's and the women's singles categories will take $3,150,000 and $1,725,000 at home, the winners and the runner-ups in the doubles categories will earn $730,000 and $400,000 respectively.

Australian Open 2024 gets underway on January 14 and is eagerly awaited as it marks the return of Rafael Nadal to the Grand Slams after a long gap due to fitness issues. The winner of 22 Grand Slam men's singles titles from Spain will be one of the star attractions at the event this time around.

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Tennis Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Tennis News

Latest News