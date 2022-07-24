From PM Narendra Modi to Sachin Tendulkar heartfelt messages pour for Neeraj Chopra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi congratulated Neeraj Chopra on his victory

Entire country rejoiced Neeraj Chopra's historic silver medal victory at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday. Messages congratulating the star javelin thrower started pouring on the social media.

The 24-year-old produced a best throw of 88.13m to finish second behind defending champion Anderson Peters. With his win, he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal at the World Championships.

"A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on winning a historic Silver medal at the World Championships. This is a special moment for Indian sports.

Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours," PM Modi tweeted.

Star shooter Bindra wrote on his Twitter handle, "Many congratulations Neeraj Chopra for your silver at the worlds! You make us proud. Well done and the best for the rest of the season."

President Ram Nath Kovind too shared a beautiful post congratulating Chopra. "Neeraj Chopra continues to bring laurels and make the country proud! Heartiest congratulations on a historic sporting accomplishment and winning silver medal in men's javelin throw at World Athletics Championships. You're a true champion!," the post read.

Anju Bobby George who was the first Indian athlete to win a medal in the World Championships, "Congratulations Neeraj Chopra for that magic moment. N welcome to the group. It was a long wait."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "History scripted at World Athletics Championship by Neeraj Chopra. Neeraj, we are very proud of you! You have not only inspired a generation to take up sports as a career but also made javelin throw one of the most loved athletic sports in India. My best wishes are with you."

"Congratulations to Niraj Chopra for winning the silver at 2022 World Athletics Championships for our country. Your best efforts have made our country proud in the world. Keep the flag flying high. Jai Hind," PT Usha tweeted.

Indian cricketers too expressed their joy through posts:

India's leaders shared their love and happiness through wonderful posts:

