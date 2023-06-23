Vinesh Phogat accuses Yogeshwar Dutt of being 'spineless lackey' after oversight panel hearings

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vinesh Phogat

The top Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat hits out at London Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt for his behavior during the oversight panel hearings. She accused the fellow wrestler of being a 'spineless lackey' who has favored Bri Bhushan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India, over the wrestling world.

Yogeshawr Dutt was a member of the oversight panel committee to hear sexual harassment complaints against the WFI chief. He lashed out at the ad-hoc panel with a Tweet on Friday for exempting protesting wrestlers from Asian Games and World Championship trials.

"I don't understand what criteria the ad-hoc panel has followed in deciding about the trials, and that too for all six wrestlers," Dutt said in his Twitter video on Friday, June 23.

In her reply to Dutt, Vinesh Phogat alleged that Yogeshwar Dutt was laughing during the sexual harassment complaints hearings and also revealed that he said 'such things happen' to one of the female wrestlers.

"The whole wrestling world understood that Yogeshwar was eating leftover from Brij Bhushan's plate. If anyone raises voice against injustice in the society, then Yogeshwar definitely vomits," Vinesh wrote in her Tweet.

"Wrestling world will always remember you for licking the feet of Brij Bhushan," she wrote. "As long as a Jaichand like Yogeshwar remains in wrestling, surely the spirits of the oppressors will remain high."

Vinesh also revealed that Yogeshwar tried to disintegrate female wrestlers by saying 'nothing will happen to Brij Bhushan. Go and resume your practice' during breaks at hearings.

"When I heard Yogeshwar Dutt's ugly laugh, it stuck in my mind. He was a part of both the committees, formed to probe allegations (by wrestlers). When women wrestlers were narrating their ordeals in front of the committee members, he used to laugh. When two female wrestlers came out to drink water, he followed them and said nothing will happen to Brij Bhushan. Go and resume your practice," she said.

"He also called the family members of many women wrestlers and told them to keep their daughters under control. He was already publicly giving statements against women wrestlers, yet he was kept in both committees. He constantly prevented wrestlers and coaches from joining the protest. The whole wrestling world understood that Yogeshwar was eating out of Brij Bhushan's plate."

