Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Streaming: How to Watch July 31 Events Live Online on SonyLIV

An impressive Day 7 saw PV Sindhu reach the semifinal, boxer Lovlina Borgohain assuring India a second medal, while both the hockey teams pulled off victories, however, world no.1 archer Deepika Kumari bowed out in the quarters and Manu Bhaker missed out on qualifying for the 25m pistol final. Sindhu and India's last hope in archery, Atanu Das, headline Day 8's action for India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu will be up against second-seeded Tai Tzu Ying in the semis while Atanu will be hoping to make the semifinal.

India is expecting their biggest-ever medal haul in Tokyo. In its 100-year-old Olympic journey, India has bagged 28 medals at the quadrennial event, both in the individual and team events, which include nine gold, seven silver, and 12 bronze medals.

Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020: How to Watch India's July 31 Events Live Online on SonyLIV

At what time does Tokyo 2020 Olympics Day 8 begin?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 events will begin at 04:15 am IST on Tuesday (July 31).

Where can I follow live updates of Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Live updates and coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be available on India TV Olympics 2020 page.

How do I watch live streaming of Tokyo Olympics 2020?

You can watch live streaming of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sony LIV, DD Sports and Jio TV.

Which TV channels will broadcast Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be live on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 will feature English commentary while Sony TEN 3 will have Hindi commentary.