SBI employee inside NIS Patiala tests positive for COVID-19, but camps secure, to continue: SAI

An employee of a State Bank of India branch inside Patiala's National Institute of Sports (NIS) has tested positive for COVID-19 but there is no threat to the ongoing training of athletes at the facility, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Monday.

According to SAI, the employee who tested positive on Sunday, did not come in contact with athletes and coaches residing inside the campus, which has been divided into red, orange and green zones because of the pandemic.

"One employee of the SBI housed inside Netaji Subhash NIS Patiala has tested COVID positive. But the entire campus is colour coded and the bank is in the red zone, whereas athletes live and train in the green zone," a SAI official told PTI.

"No person from the red zone has access to the green zone and therefore there has been no contact between the bank employee and athletes. The bank has been shut down as per protocol and this incident will not affect the camps."

Currently, the national camps for boxing, weightlifting and athletics are underway at the NIS.

Indian boxing team's doctor Anmol Patil had contracted the deadly virus last month but has recovered. Two medical staffers at the campus also tested positive earlier this month.

