Indian women's junior hockey team holds Chile senior side to 2-2 draw

A resilient Indian junior women's hockey team came from behind twice to hold Chile senior side to a 2-2 draw in its fourth match of the tour here.

Deepika (40th minute) and Gagandeep Kaur (55th) led India's fight back after Chile had taken the lead twice through goals from Mariana del Jesus Lagos (21st) and Fernanda Villagran (51st) at the Prince of Wales Country Club.

With three wins from as many games in the tour, the Indian team started the match brightly as they tried to penetrate Chile's defence, but could not find a clear opportunity inside the first 15 minutes.

Chile, on the other hand, relied on counter attacks with their tactic paying off in the second quarter.

It was in the 21st minute that Chile's Mariana del Jesus Lagos found herself with enough time and space in front of the Indian goal to get her shot and give her side the lead in the match.

India were quick to fight back and tried to take control the proceedings but came up against some resolute defending from the hosts who maintained their one goal advantage at half time.

A charged up India came out with purpose in the third quarter and created a lot of chances.

After having been denied from multiple penalty corner chances, India finally got the equaliser in the 40th minute through Deepika, who finished off a beautiful team goal.

However, Chile did not get bogged down after conceding the goal and tried to look for an opportunity to take the lead again.

It was in the 51st minute that their efforts were rewarded after the umpire awarded them a penalty stroke for an infringement by India inside the striking circle and Fernanda Villagran made no mistake from the spot.

But the Indians did not give up and again levelled the scores within four minute when Chile conceded a penalty stroke this time. Gagandeep stepped up and slotted the ball past Chile's goalkeeper to make it 2-2.

Thereafter, both the teams tried hard to create an opening but did not succeed.

The Indian juniors will again play Chile senior side in back-to-back matches on Saturday and Sunday.