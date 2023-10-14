India TV Sports Wrap on October 14: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian Cricket team

India and Pakistan will have a crack at each other in the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two giants will meet each other for the 8th time in the 50-over World Cup. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson and Shakib Al Hasan have suffered injuries and will undergo scans for them. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on October 14.

Top 10 Trending News Stories

India face arch-rivals Pakistan in the 12th match of ICC World Cup 2023

India and Pakistan will go up against each other in the 12th match of ICC World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad

Shubman Gill 99% fit for clash against against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma claimed

India captain Rohit Sharma has called Shubman Gill to be 99% fit for the IND vs PAK clash

Kane Williamson and Shakib Al Hasan to undergo scans after suffering injuries

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan will undergo scans for their injuries

PV Sindhu sails past Vietnam's Thuy Linh Nguyen to reach semis in Arctic Open

Indian star PV Sindhu beats Thuy Nguyen of Vietnam to make her way in the semifinals of Artic Open

Belgium, France and Portugal become first to confirm ticket for 2024 European Championship

European nations Belgium, France and Portugal have become the first to reach into the 2024 European Championship

England edge past Australia 1-0 in friendlies

England defeated Australia in friendlies 1-0 to register a superb win

Kylian Mbappe's brace takes France into European Championship with win over Netherlands

Kylian Mbappe scored twice for France as the French team defeated Netherlands 2-0

Trent Boult praises Kane Williamson for 'soaking pressure' in win over Bangladesh

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has praised his captain Kane Williamson for soaking the pressure in the chase against Bangladesh

Chala Regasa claims he is in good shape to defend Delhi Half Marathon title

Defending champion Chala Regasa says he is in good shape to defend his Delhi Half Marathon title

Jessica Pegula cruises into Korea Open semis with win over Claire Liu

American star Jessica Pegula defeated Claire Liu to reach in the semis of Korea Open

Latest Sports News