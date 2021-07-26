India at 2020 Tokyo Olympics: Full schedule of events for July 27

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SHARATH KAMAL Sharath Kamal

Not the day India would have expected on Monday at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, yet Day 3 had its own share of proud moments for the Indian contingent. While veteran paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal remained the only invidual to win a match on day 3, there were a few positives with fellow Table Tennis player Manika Batra and fencer CA Bhavani Devi leaving their mark after making historic inroads. Meanwhile, the archery team and the Indian women's hockey team continued to disappoint.

An exciting Day 4 awaits Indian fans with Tuesday lined up with quite a few interesting events. The formidable pair of Saurabh Chaudhury and Manu Bhaker will fancy their chances in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal will be the other Indian team in the event. Meanwhile, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan will be part of the 10m mixed rifle team event with Deepak Kumar and Anjum Moudgil being the other team.

The focus will later shift to Sharath Kamal, who will take on defending Olympic champion and world no.3 Ma Long in a bid to enter round 4 of the competition. Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team will aim for a bounceback against Spain in Pool A after a 1-7 thrashing against Australia on Sunday. Lovlina Borgohain will begin her journey at the Tokyo Olympics in Women's 69kg Round of 16 bout while the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will have their chance at making the next round when they play their third match in the competition. [Follow LIVE Coverage of 2020 Tokyo Olympics]

Following is India's schedule on the fourth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Badminton:

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy (Great Britain) in Men's Doubles Group A Match: 8:30am IST.

Boxing:

Lovlina Borgohain vs Nadine Apetz (Germany) in Women's 69kg Round of 16 Bout: 11:33am IST.

Hockey:

India vs Spain in Men's Pool A match: 6:30am IST.

Sailing:

Nethra Kumanan in Women's Laser Radial Race: 08:35am IST.

Vishnu Saravanan in Men's Laser Race: 08:45am IST.

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race: 11:50am IST.

Shooting:

Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker and Yeshahswini Deswal/Abhishek Verma in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification: 05:30am IST followed by final.

Elavenil Valarivan/Divyansh Singh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil/Deepak Kumar in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification: 10:45am IST followd by final.

Table Tennis: