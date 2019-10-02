Want to take Durga Maa's blessings and achieve much more: PV Sindhu

Wednesday, October 02, 2019
     
Kolkata Updated on: October 02, 2019 22:36 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu took the blessings of Durga Maa during the festivities and promised to return with laurels.

World champion shuttler PV Sindhu was mesmerised by the world-famous Durga Puja festivities here and she promised on Wednesday to return to the city after achieving more laurels for the country.

"I want to take Durga Maa's blessings and achieve a lot more. I love Durga Puja," said the Rio Olympics silver medalist in a brief interaction with the media at a Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata.

Attired in traditional ethnic wear, the 24-year-old star Indian shuttler was accompanied by her coach Pullella Gopichand.

"I have never seen an idol this big and lively. It's a great feeling," Gopichand said.

The duo were felicitated for Sindhu's World Championship triumph in Basel in August.

Sindhu became the first Indian to win a gold at the world championships after defeating Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the final.

Sindhu since then has slipped to World No. 6 after her early exits at the China Open and Korea Open. She next competes at the French Open World Tour Super 750 tournament starting in Paris from October 22.

