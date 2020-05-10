Rudrankksh Patil, Yashaswini Singh finish top in 3rd International Online Shooting Championship

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Representational image

Teenage shooter Rudrankksh Patil and Tokyo Olympics quota holder Yashaswini Singh on Saturday claimed top honours in the 10m air rifle and 10m air pistol event finals at the third International Online Shooting Championship.

Mahrashtra's Rudrankksh bagged the 10m air rifle event with a world record score of 252.9 although these scores will not be considered by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) as it is not a recognised meet.

Yashaswini, who had claimed a gold medal at the World Cup in Rio de Janeiro last year to secure an Olympic quota, shot 243.8 to claim the top spot in the 10m air pistol final.

Gaurav Rana and Manu Bhaker, a medallist at the ISSF World Cup, Commonwealth Games and the Youth Olympics, finished second and third with scores of 240.6 and 218.3 respectively.

Another young Indian shooter Yash Vardhan finished second with a score of 250.8, while France's Etienne Germond finished third after scoring 228.5.

Participants logged on to the Zoom platform from their respective homes and shot on electronic targets.

Shooters from India, Russia, England, Scotland, France, Austria, Hungary, Spain, Tajikistan, Latvia and Montenegro were in action.

The International Online Shooting Championship is a brainchild of former India shooter Shimon Sharif, who got the idea from playing postal matches during his time. This is done to help shooters from several countries stay in touch with competition amid the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

