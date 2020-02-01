Expect Mirabai Chanu to win gold at Olympics: Karnam Malleswari

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India's Olympic bronze medallist Karnam Malleswari has said that Mirabai Chanu can bring gold medal at the 2020 Olympics.

Karnam Malleswari made history in 2000 when she became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal, clinching bronze in weightlifting (69kg category) at the Sydney Games. Malleswari, who has won two World Championships gold medals, expects Mirabai Chanu to stand on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics.

"I am expecting Mirabai Chanu to perform very well at the Olympics this year. She learned a lot at the last Olympics, and I am sure she will win a medal this year," said the 44-year-old.

After successfully hosting the Khelo India Youth Games in January, the Indian government has decided to organize the Khelo India University Games in Bhubaneswar from February 22 to March 1, 2020. Malleswari believes that Indian athletes will get better if they play more tournaments.

"The more tournaments the athletes get to participate, the better it is for them. When we were training, we used to work hard the entire year and get to take part in just one national championship and one international championship. In case we couldn't do well in those one or two competitions then all our hard work was of no use. So the Khelo India University Games will definitely help athletes grow in the country," said Malleswari.

Mirabai Chanu clinched gold at the World Championships in 2017 and the Commonwealth Games in 2018. Malleswari expressed that the international exposure for junior weightlifters in India has helped them grow into better athletes.

"Now there are a lot of competitions for the weightlifters in India. There are youth, junior and senior weightlifting competitions. When we were in the junior category, we didn't go for any international tournaments. Now athletes have a chance to participate at the Youth Olympics as well. Only in the last ten years, junior athletes from India have started to go for international tournaments. So, this exposure has helped Indian weightlifters grow in India," signed off Malleswari.