Coronavirus impact: Thomas and Uber Cup postponed till August

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Thomas and Uber Cup, which was scheduled to take place in May in Denmark, has now been postponed until August.

The BWF Thomas & Uber Cup finals, scheduled to be held in Aarhus, Denmark, from May 16-24 have been postponed until August 15-23 due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"BWF, in close consultation and consensus with tournament hosts Badminton Denmark, came to the conclusion that due to extraordinary circumstances related to the severe escalation of the COVID-19 outbreak globally, the tournament could not take place on its originally scheduled dates," Badminton World Federation said in a statement on Friday.

BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said: "The health, safety and wellbeing of all athletes, their entourage, officials and the greater badminton community is the top priority.

"Heightened travel and quarantine restrictions and the subsequent extreme logistical complications has also contributed to the postponement.

"While we look forward to staging this tournament at a later date, our thoughts are first and foremost with everyone affected by this pandemic around the world."

The BWF has also suspended five more tournaments, including three continental championships crucial for Tokyo Olympics qualification. Previously all BWF World Tour and other BWF-sanctioned tournaments from March 16 to April 12 had been suspended due to the escalation of coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 10,000 lives across the world.