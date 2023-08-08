India, Pakistan clubbed in same group for Asian Games hockey, arch-rivals to face each other on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian Hockey team

The Indian men's hockey team has been clubbed together with the Pakistan men's side in the upcoming Asian Games hockey event. The two arch-rivals are already featuring in the Asian Champions Trophy, where Harmanpreet Singh's India team is enjoying a good time. Singh has praised the competition for providing them preparations for the Games in China.

Meanwhile, both the arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be in Group A of the Asian Games alongside Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore and Uzbekistan. India will begin their hockey campaign with a game against Uzbekistan on September 24, while their second match will be against Singapore, followed by the third outing on September 28 with Japan. The India vs Pakistan match will take place on September 30. Harmanpreet Singh men's last group game will be against Bangladesh on October 2.

India women's team also drawn in Pool A

Meanwhile, the Indian women's team has also been drawn in Pool A. The Savita Punia-led Indian side have Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Malaysia in their group. India women will kick-start their tournament against Singapore on September 27. They will face the Japan women on September 28, followed by a game on September 29 against Malaysia. India women have their group game against Korea on October 1, followed by their last league stage game against Hong Kong on October 3.

India men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh recently praised the Asian Champions Trophy for their preparations ahead of the Asian Games 2023. Singh's team has been unbeaten in the tournament, winning three and drawing one. "If you look then this is how we are preparing for Asian Games. We are getting good matches ahead of Asian Games. It is good for us as well as others," Singh said after a match against Malaysia.

"Definitely I think our first match was also good as we scored so many goals. We are hoping to maintain a clean sheet. The second match was tough for.

''It is a proud feeling when you wear a jersey to represent the country it is the biggest honour. It is the support of our family. So, the biggest honour. It is the support of our family. So, the biggest thing is that I am representing the country," the defender added.

