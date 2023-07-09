British GP: Max Verstappen remains unbeatable for sixth-time in row in 2023

Follow us on Image Source : AP Max Verstappen

British GP: Red Bull Driver Max Verstappen continued his unbeaten run as he took the chequered flag at the British GP on Sunday. Coming into the race with sheer pace in his car, Verstappen overturned Lando Norris' early attempt to bag his 6th consecutive race in the season. The Dutch driver has swelled his Championship lead over teammate Sergio Perez.

Leading the field at Silverstone, Verstappen overcame an early overtake from McLaren driver Lando Norris. He regained the lead and then never broke a sweat in his 150th race drive for Red Bull. Coming home second was England's Norris, who displayed a spirited drive, fending Mercedes driver and another homeboy Lewis Hamilton. The McLaren driver went wheel to wheel with Hamilton on numerous occasions on multiple laps but kept his place. Hamilton's third finish ensured a double British podium at the British GP.

Here are the top 10

Following Norris' footsteps, his teammate Oscar Piastri came home fourth ahead of the other Mercedes of George Russell. Red Bull's Perez took sixth, while Fernon Alonso in his Aston Martin took seventh. Alex Albon of Williams and the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz came home eighth, ninth and tenth.

Verstappen swells lead over Perez

The two-time reigning World Champion has swelled his lead over his teammate Perez by a margin of 99 points. He had an 81-point lead going into the race and added another 18-point advantage. From 229 points, Verstappen has raced to 255 with 26 points at Silverstone. Perez's sixth finish provided him with just six points as he went up to 156 at the end of the race.

