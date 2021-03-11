Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: How to Watch PSG vs BAR Live Online

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES PSG vs Barcelona Champions League Live Streaming: How to Watch PSG vs BAR Live Online on SonyLIV

When is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match PSG vs Barcelona?

For the first time since epic 6-1 comeback win, FC Barcelona met Paris Saint-Germain at the Camp Nou only to get outplayed by the French giants at home. Kylian Mbappe outplayed Lionel Messi as PSG put Barcelona up against the ropes in the first leg of the Round of 16 fixture. After Messi put Barcelona ahead from the penalty spot, Mbappe netted a hat trick to give PSG a 4-1 win. Ahead of the showdown clash, PSG have suffered a major blow as star forward Neymar won't be fit to play. Neymar has not played since picking up the injury in a French Cup victory over Caen in early February. In Neymar's absence, Mbappe is anticipated to take charge again to sail his side into the quarter-finals. PSG coach Pochettino, however, has said that PSG have to attack and win the game, and that is what they have prepared for.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match PSG vs Barcelona will take place on Thursday, March 11 2021.

What are the timings of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match PSG vs Barcelona?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match PSG vs Barcelona will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match PSG vs Barcelona being played?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match PSG vs Barcelona will be played at the Parc des Princes, France.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match PSG vs Barcelona?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match PSG vs Barcelona will broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match PSG vs Barcelona?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match PSG vs Barcelona will live stream on SonyLIV.