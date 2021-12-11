Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Memphis Depay

La Liga 2021-22 Osasuna vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Online, TV Telecast

There seems to be no end to Barcelona's agony as the side was dumped into the Europa League by Bayern Munich mid-week while not forgetting that they are way off the mark in La Liga title race at 7th place in the league table,

To make it worse, they were also defeated 0-1 by Real Betis in their last matchday. As the result suggests, they have been sloppy this season but with the arrival of new head coach Xavi Hernandez and a squad full of extraordinary talents, they will always pose a threat to their Saturday opposition Osasuna.

Osasuna have not lost in their last three matches and are known giant-killers; especially in the comfort of their home ground in El Sadar.

