Gareth Bale ruled out for next 'few weeks', reveals Jose Mourinho

The lack of attacking options will increase Mourinho’s reliance on striker Harry Kane during a busy period.

London Published on: December 29, 2020 20:21 IST
Gareth Bale
Tottenham winger Gareth Bale has been ruled out for a “few weeks” with a calf injury.

The Wales international sustained the problem in last week’s League Cup quarterfinal win at Stoke and Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said Tuesday he will have a spell on the sidelines.

Brazilian duo Carlos Vinicius and Lucas Moura are also expected to miss Wednesday's game against Fulham.

“I don’t expect (Bale) to be fit and also I have my doubts that Lucas and Vinicius can be fit for Fulham,” Mourinho said. “I wouldn’t say it’s serious but I’d say a few weeks (for Bale).”

The lack of attacking options will increase Mourinho’s reliance on striker Harry Kane during a busy period.

