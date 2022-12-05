Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Luka Modric of Croatia in action during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F match against Belgium

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: Where and when to watch Japan vs Croatia on TV, online in India

Japan and Croatia are set to face each other on Monday. Interestingly, this will be Croatia's third appearance in the round of 16 at the World Cup. On the other hand, Japan reached the round of 16 for the fourth time including the previous two editions.

In the 2022 edition, there are 64 matches scheduled for the mega event across eight stadiums in Qatar. It is the first time that the World Cup is scheduled to take place outside the June-July window.

Here is all you need to know about the live streaming details about the match between Japan vs Croatia:

When is Japan vs Croatia match?

The match is scheduled to be played on the 5th of December, Monday.

Where will the match between Japan and Croatia be held?

The match will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium.

When will the match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Japan and Croatia begin?

The match is scheduled for 8:30 PM IST.​

Where can we watch the match between Japan and Croatia of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India on TV?

The live telecast on TV can be seen on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.

Where can we watch the match between Japan and Croatia of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India online?

The live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

What are the head-to-head details?

This will be the third encounter at the World Cup between Japan and Croatia. In the previous two meetings, Japan were winless and goalless.

Matches won by Japan: 1

Matches won by Croatia: 1

Matches Drawn: 1

