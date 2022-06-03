Brazil cruising along as Neymar scores double to secure 5-1 victory over South Korea

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Neymar Jr. celebrates a goal

Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup which is scheduled to be held in Qatar this year, the Brazilain team finds themselves in a very good space as they hand a defeat of 5-1 to South Korea in a friendly international in Seoul. Neymar jr. who is considered one of the greats of this generation led his team to victory with a double. Assisting Neymar in his heroics, English Premier League superstars Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus also rose to the occasion.

Ahead of the clash, the Brazilian soccer teams who happen to be the five times world champions were the favorites to win the contest. Entering the seventh minute of the game, Richarlison struck the first thunderbolt of the match which silenced 66,000 fans who were all present at the Seoul World Cup Stadium to get behind their team. The veteran from Everton with an opportunistic shot diverted a low pass into the South Korean net from close quarters. Before making their 10th appearance on the grandest stage in Qatar, there are a lot of matters that the South Koreans will start to look into. They are clubbed in a group with opponents like Uruguay, Portugal, and Ghana for this year's 2022 FIFA World Cup.

What surprised many fans in the Seoul World Cup Stadium was the struggles that Son Heung-min had to face. The EPL golden boot winner seemed far from his best and a lot will be riding on his shoulders when South Korea heads into the star-studded tournament later this year. When the Neymar magic began, the South Koreans had no other option other than to wait and watch.

The Brazilian team is all set to take on Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon at the World Cup and have started preparations as they have their eyes set on a sixth world cup victory.

