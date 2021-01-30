Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League Live Streaming: How to Watch ARS vs MUN Live Online on Hotstar

When is the Premier League match Arsenal vs Manchester United?

The Premier League action returns on Saturday and Manchester United will be aiming to put behind their shocking loss against the bottom-placed Sheffield United, when they take on Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's men defeated United in their first clash of the league season, and are on a six-game unbeaten streak in the league. United, meanwhile, will be aiming for nothing short of a victory to keep the pressure on derby rivals Manchester City, who gained a four-point advantage at the top of the table after United's loss to Sheffield. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, meanwhile, will hope to go above Chelsea -- albeit with a game's advantage -- and continue their late surge in the league. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League Live Streaming Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Select HD.

The Premier League match Arsenal vs Manchester United will take place on Saturday, January 30 2021.

What are the timings of Premier League match Arsenal vs Manchester United?

The Premier League match Arsenal vs Manchester United will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Where is the Premier League match Arsenal vs Manchester United being played?

The Premier League match Arsenal vs Manchester United will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League match Arsenal vs Manchester United?

The Premier League match Arsenal vs Manchester United will broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Premier League match Arsenal vs Manchester United?

The Premier League match Arsenal vs Manchester United will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.