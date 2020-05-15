Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Premier League clubs agree to extensions for out-of-contract players

The Premier League has announced that England's top-flight football clubs have been allowed to offer short-term contract extensions with players whose deals are due to expire on June 30.

The Premier League, which has been suspended since March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is planning a restart in June and the 20 clubs talked about issues of players' contracts at Monday's shareholders' meeting.

"At Monday's shareholders' meeting, Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to be allowed to enter into short-term contract extensions with players whose deals are due to expire on 30 June of this year," read a statement released on Thursday.

"As the UK Government indicated on Monday its willingness for live sport to return behind closed doors from June 1, the Premier League is exploring paths to resuming the 2019/20 season after this date.

"Clubs were concerned over expiring player contracts and registration issues posed by the potential of the 2019/20 season-extending beyond June 30. So, it was agreed by all shareholders that clubs and players can mutually agree to extend their contracts beyond 30 June until the end of the season," the statement added.

Richard Masters, the Premier League chief executive said: "What we decided today is to ensure as far as possible that clubs complete the season with the same squad they had available prior to the suspension of the campaign."

"Players can extend their contracts beyond June 30 until the end of the season, but it must be agreed by both parties."

Clubs and players will now have until June 23 to agree extensions.

British elite and professional athletes are allowed to resume performance training under new guidelines published by the UK government on Wednesday.

