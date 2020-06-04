Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jack Grealish claims this Premier League player is up there with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at moment

Aston Villa midfield sensation Jack Grealish named the best player in Premier League according to him. Grealish, who is speculated to join Manchester United in the next transfer window, picked City's Kevin de Bruyne as the best in the league.

Grealish, who is enjoying good season despite Aston Villa's disappointing show, is heavily linked with Premier League's biggest clubs.

The Aston Villa hailed De Bruyne and said he tried to emulate his game when he played at the more attacking position.

"De Bruyne! I just love him. I think he's unbelievable, and I probably try to base my game on him a little bit, especially when I play at No.8," the Villa skipper told Sky Sports.

"I think De Bruyne has absolutely everything. He has that much stuff, he doesn't get enough credit.

Grealish further said that the Belgium midfielder is up there with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the moment.

"He's probably the best player in the Premier League, and is up there with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe at the moment."

Earlier, Grealish also opened up regarding his lockdown breach in March that led to widespread criticism of the Aston Villa playmaker. The 24-year-old broke lockdown rules by attending a party and also reportedly crashed his car on March 29.

Grealish said he knew he made a big mistake by not following protocols put in place by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus.

His club had announced at the time that Grealish has been fined for poor behaviour and the money will go towards charity.

"I knew straight away that I had to come out and apologise myself, which I wanted to do -- I didn't want to hide behind a club statement,' Grealish was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

"I know I am a footballer but I'm still human and we all make mistakes and straight away I knew I'd made a mistake.

"I'm also a role model as well to a lot of people out there, especially young children who might look up to me," he added.

