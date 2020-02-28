Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Asian women's football Olympic qualifier, ACL matches rescheduled

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on Friday that it has postponed its 30th AFC Congress in April and called emergency meetings with representatives from its East and West Zones in the wake of the crisis in the continent due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Additionally, it announced that the two-legged Women's Olympic Qualifying Final Round play-off between South Korea and China which were to take place on March 6 and 11 have now been rescheduled to April 9 and 14. Both countries have been at the epicentre of the outbreak. Additionally, the AFC also announced the postponement of eight AFC Champions League matches that were to be held on March 2 and 3 and April 6.

"These are unprecedented and challenging times, but the AFC is working tirelessly to monitor the situation, including the various travel restrictions while being in constant contact with our Member Associations, Leagues and Clubs," AFC General Secretary Dato' Windsor John was quoted as saying in the confederation's press release.

"We are grateful for the support we have received from all our stakeholders, including our Commercial and Broadcast partners and agencies, as we try to protect the safety and well-being of all our players, officials and spectators while also ensuring the integrity of the competitions."