Younis Khan steps down as Pakistan's batting coach

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Younis Khan.

Former captain Younis Khan on Tuesday stepped down as Pakistan's batting coach in a surprise decision which the cricket board said was agreed upon "reluctantly but amicably" even though no reasons were specified for it.

The Pakistan team is due to start a tour of the UK from June 25 to July 20 for three ODIs and three T20Is. The team will next go to the West Indies from July 21 to August 24 to feature in five T20Is and two Tests.

"Pakistan men's national cricket team will travel to the United Kingdom without a batting coach, while the decision to appoint Younis Khan's replacement for the West Indies tour will be made in due course," a Pakistan Cricket Board statement said two days before the team's departure.

The announcement was followed by speculation that Younis himself had decided to quit the position as he was not happy with his role and wanted greater say in selection matters.

According to a source, he was not satisfied with the way the national team is being prepared for the future. Younis was appointed last year in November on a two-year contract until the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said it was sad to lose an expert of the stature and experience of Younis.

"Following a series of discussions, we both have reluctantly but mutually and amicably agreed that it was time to move in different directions," he added. "...hope he will remain available to assist the PCB by sharing his vast knowledge with the emerging cricketers."

Both PCB and Younis have agreed to not to make any further comment on the reasons for the former captain's departure, the Board statement said.

Younis, who remains Pakistan's top Test run-getter with over 10,000 runs, has had his fair share of problems with the cricket establishment.

In 2007, he refused to captain the Pakistan team in the Champions Trophy after he didn't get time to meet with the PCB Chairman. In 2009, he resigned as captain after a revolt by some players against his leadership style. At the fag end of his career, he even returned a cash award given to him by the PCB as he was not happy with the treatment meted out to him by the authorities.