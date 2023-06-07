IND vs AUS WTC Final: Travis Head, Steve Smith help Australia boss opening day of summit clash

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Travis Head's thunderous ton takes Australia to 327

IND vs AUS WTC Final: The first day of the World Test Championship 2023 final ended with Australia dominating the opening day of the summit clash. Travis Head and Steve Smith led Australia's charge to a massive 327-run total on the board for the loss of just 3 wickets as the Indian bowlers were made to grind hard. Despite winning the toss, the Men in Blue pretty much look on the back foot especially after that huge 251-run partnership at quick pace.

Under overcast conditions and green surface at The Oval, India captain Rohit Sharma opted to bowl after winning the toss. The move seemed good and when India removed Usman Khawaja early, the fans eagerly sat to see the fall of Aussies. But that did not materialise. David Warner played the hard opening session and made 43 before falling in the dying moments of first session to keep Australia at 73/2. Only 1 wicket fell thereafter and that was of Marnus Labuschagne, who departed quickly after Lunch.

Travis Head made way into the middle and then into the minds of Indians as he counter attacked the bowlers with his free stroke playing. He got to his fifty in 60 balls and then raced to the first ton ever in a WTC final in 105 balls.

