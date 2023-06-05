WTC Final: IND vs AUS - The Oval Weather report; rain threat looms over on deciding days

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rain threat looms over on deciding days at The Oval

WTC Final: Rohit Sharma's India and Pat Cummins-led Australia are all set to fight it out for the ultimate glory in Test cricket. Both India and Australia are currently at The Oval and are gearing up for the mega clash. The two teams have not played a warm-up game but have practised going into the contest. Meanwhile, as both of these look to take the Test mace home, weather can be a crucial factor in tampering with the outcome.

The Final of the inaugural WTC Final was interrupted by rain in Southampton. However, New Zealand managed to overpower India in a rain-curtailed match. Now as we draw closer to another WTC Final, here's the weather report for the venue of the match - The Oval in London.

Rain threat looms over on deciding days

As per weather forecasts, there is clear and sunny weather on the opening days of the marquee clash. However, there is rain predicted on Day 4 and Day 5 of the contest. According to weather.com, on June 7, the first scheduled day for the IND vs AUS WTC Final clash, there will be abundant sunshine. Meanwhile, there would be partly clouds over the next two days.

On Day 4 i.e. June 10, there are chances of rain pouring down. There is a 50% chance of precipitation in the Day, while that comes down to 40% in the night. On June 11, the final scheduled day of the match, there are 70% chances of rain and that comes down to 60% at night. Notably, the match can also be held on the reserve day, 12th June. But that day also has forecasts for rain. There is a 60% chance of rain during the day on June 12.

What if rain spoils IND vs AUS match

If the rain comes down during the IND vs AUS WTC Final and there is a loss of time, then the umpires will look to cover the time left. Suppose, rain washes out completely on Day 4, the umpires will look to adjust the time lost on Day 5 and then whatever is left will be done on the reserve day.

Will reserve day come into action if rain does not come and a match is drawn?

No, the reserve day will not come into action in this case. The sixth day will only come into play if there is time lost in any of the scheduled days of play

