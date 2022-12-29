WTC 2023: South Africa's loss against Australia is India's gain | Here's How

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV South Africa lost second Test against Australia in Melbourne.

WTC 2023: The Australian Cricket team on Thursday emphatically defeated the Proteas side in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. The South African team was outclassed in both departments and were inflicted with an innings and a 182-run defeat. Their second consecutive loss in the ongoing three-match series has dented their chances of a final berth in the World Test Championship 2023, giving a further boost to India.

How SA's second loss helped India

South Africa are playing a three-match Test series in Australia, while India have won a two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Before the two series, India were on the fourth spot with 52.08% PCT, while the Proteas were placed on second with 60% PCT. But India's wins and South Africa's losses have taken the Men in Blue to the second spot in the standings with 58.93% PCT, while the Proteas are now on fourth with 50% PCT.

After their first Test victory against Bangladesh, India reached on the third spot of the standings with 55.77% PCT, while South Africa's loss in the first Test took them to 54.55% PCT, promoting Rohit Sharma's men to the second spot. India's second Test win took them from 55.77% PCT to 58.93% PCT, while Proteas' loss in the second test, took them further down to 50% PCT.

Australia on brink of WTC 2023 final entry

Meanwhile, the Australian Cricket team are now on the brink of reaching the WTC 2023 Final. They have consolidated their top spot in the standings with 78.57% PCT. The Aussie side is leading the three-match series against Dean Elgar's South Africa by 2-0 and is yet to play their third match against them.

Road ahead for India, Australia and South Africa

In the ongoing WTC 2021-2023 cycle, India will play four Tests, Australia will feature in five, while South Africa will play three more Tests now. The Indian team will host Australia in a four-match Test series in February. The series will be crucial for Rohit Sharma's men as three wins will surely take them on the flight to the Oval, where the WTC 2023 final will be held.

Meanwhile, Australia are almost in the finals and a win will likely take them through. South Africa will now hope to win all of their remaining matches to stand a chance to qualify for the showdown clash. They will play West Indies in a two-match Test series after the third and final Test against Australia concludes.

