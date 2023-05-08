WTC 2023 Final: India name KL Rahul's replacement for summit clash, announce three stand-by players

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY KL Rahul

WTC 2023 Final: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday made a key change to India's squad for the World Test Championship final. Star batter KL Rahul has been ruled out of the summit clash against Australia at The Oval in early June. The board has named Ishan Kishan as Rahul's replacement in the squad. The board has also announced stand-by players for the one-off test against the Aussies.

The Indian board released a statement on social media and informed about the changes. BCCI wrote that KL Rahul is ruled out of the tournament and Kishan is his replacement. Meanwhile, it also stated that the stand-by players for the match will be Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav.

"KL Rahul suffered an injury to his right upper thigh while fielding during Match 43rd of TATA IPL 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on 1st May. After consultations with specialists, it has been decided that Rahul will undergo surgery at the earliest followed by rehab at the National Cricket Academy for the same. He is ruled out of the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia," the board wrote.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Ishan Kishan as KL Rahul’s replacement," the board added.

Fingers crossed over Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav

Meanwhile, the Indian board is having fingers crossed over the availability of fast bowlers Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav. Unadkat, who has suffered a left shoulder injury has been sent to National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and is undergoing strength and rehab sessions. Yadav has suffered a minor hamstring and is being monitored by the BCCI medical team.

"Jaydev Unadkat sustained a left shoulder injury by tripping over the side rope while bowling in the nets. A specialist consultation has been sought and the left-arm fast bowler is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru undergoing strength and rehab sessions for his shoulder. A decision on his participation in the WTC final will be taken at a later stage," BCCI wrote about Unadkat.

The Indian board also opened on Umesh Yadav's injury. "Umesh Yadav sustained a minor left hamstring injury during Match 36 of TATA IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on 26 April. The fast bowler is currently under the care of the KKR Medical Team and has started low-intensity bowling as part of his rehab process. The BCCI Medical Team is in regular touch with KKR Medical Team and is closely monitoring Umesh’s progress," it added.

India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

