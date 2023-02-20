WTC 2023: Even after losing two tests to Aussies, India can reach World Test championship finals, here's how

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India on brink to reach WTC 2023 finals

WTC 2023: The final two teams of the World Test Championship 2023 are about to be revealed. Out of 9 teams, only 3 are left in the race for the summit clash after India defeated Australia in the second Test in Delhi. Australia are still leading the pack and have one foot inside the finals, while India are on the second spot. The only other team left in the competition is Sri Lanka, who are on third.

Before we dive deep into the analysis, let's take a look at the Points percentage of the top three teams. Australia, who lead the tally, have 66.67 PCT % in 17 Test matches. India are right behind them with 64.06% PCT in 16 games, followed by Sri Lanka at 53.33% in 10 matches. Australia and India are on the verge to qualify. While the Aussies just need one win or a draw in their remaining two matches, India need a win to book their spot in the final.

Even after losing, India will go through

There is no stoppage for India if they win one of their two matches, but they will qualify for the summit clash even if they lose both matches. But this will happen only if Sri Lanka does not manage to beat New Zealand by 2-0 in the two-match series at Kiwis' home. The maximum that Sri Lanka can get in their remaining games is to 61.11. If India win one match and lose the other, India will finish at 63%. If the Men in Blue lose both, they will end at 56.94, below Sri Lanka's 2-win outcome. Two draws for India will also not be enough as then they would be at 60.65%, just below Sri Lanka. But if Sri Lanka does not manage to win both Tests, India and Australia will reach in the showdown clash.

The first two test matches were won by India as Australia's batting fell like a pack of cards. The Indian Cricket team's magic in Delhi remains unhindered as Rohit Sharma's men defeated Pat Cummins led Australia by 6 wickets in the second Test. The Indian spinners starred in the first session of Day 3 as Ravindra Jadeja took a seven-wicket haul. This was followed by the batters' show at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as India chased the 115-run target to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

