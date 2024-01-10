WPL 2024 likely to be played in Delhi, Bengaluru: Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY The 2024 edition of the Women's Premier League is likely to be played in February

After an elaborate home season for the Indian women cricketers in Mumbai including the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) and a couple of home series against England and Australia, the caravan is finally set to move out of the financial capital. The 2024 edition of the WPL is set to be played in Delhi and Bengaluru, as per reports, home of the two other IPL franchises with sides in the five-team competition.

As per the new agency ANI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to expand the WPL beyond Mumbai and take it to the capital city of Delhi and Bengaluru in the upcoming edition. "Women IPL will be held in Delhi and Bangalore this year Board aims to make League bigger and better," a BCCI source was quoted as saying to ANI.

The WPL saw record crowds with the tickets being free for the female spectators and chargeable at nominal rates for men. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians won the title in the inaugural edition after beating the Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets in the final. The Meg Lanning-led side will be motivated to go one better this time around, especially in front of its home fans.

The second edition of the WPL is likely to take place in February with the IPL set to begin early in the final week of March.

WPL 2024 squads

Delhi Capitals: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland*, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan

Mumbai Indians: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux

UP Warriorz: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan